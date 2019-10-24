Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of JNUG traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.