Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $90.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.74. 1,502,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,586. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $92.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 20.97%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

