DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.71%.

DNBF traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DNB Financial has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms recently commented on DNBF. ValuEngine downgraded DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

