Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,787 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the period. Msci comprises approximately 3.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 285,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Msci by 33.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,813,000 after buying an additional 935,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 40.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,957,000 after buying an additional 296,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

