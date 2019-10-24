Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $876.41

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $876.41 and traded as high as $885.00. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $879.00, with a volume of 290,343 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Dunelm Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 877.50 ($11.47).

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 841.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 876.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

In related news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,150 ($10,649.42).

Dunelm Group Company Profile (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

