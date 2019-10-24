EBCoin (EBC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,869.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, EBCoin has traded 78% higher against the dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $817,263.00 and $5,869.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.01462637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00094031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

