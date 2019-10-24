Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 48,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 67,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 68,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $73.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

