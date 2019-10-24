Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.36, approximately 9,658,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,547,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 47.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

