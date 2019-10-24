Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on Enova International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enova International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Enova International stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,785. Enova International has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $707.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enova International will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $450,071.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,519.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,884 shares of company stock worth $899,906. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Enova International by 123.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 156.9% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

