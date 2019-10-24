Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. Envista also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.47-0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Envista has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

