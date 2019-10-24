Equity Lifestyle Properties’ (ELS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3065 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 599.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,048,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,523,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,564,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

