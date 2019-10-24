Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,302 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invacare by 33.3% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 129.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 204,264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Invacare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invacare in the second quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 12.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

IVC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 433,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is a boost from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is -3.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

