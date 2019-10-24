Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,415 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.70% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,705 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 575,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 365,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 362,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $229.81 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.76. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. TETRA Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

TTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.