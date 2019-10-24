Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 10,464 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Misonix were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 1,741.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 438,094 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Misonix during the second quarter worth $2,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Misonix during the second quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Misonix during the second quarter worth $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Misonix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSON. ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Misonix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Misonix stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. 12,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. Misonix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON).

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.