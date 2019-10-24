Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,413,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 14,633.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 1,792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,216,000 after acquiring an additional 254,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,856,000 after acquiring an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.37.

FIVE opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.08. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

