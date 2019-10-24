Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.28-13.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.34. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.28-13.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.26.

ESS traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.28. The stock had a trading volume of 551,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,723. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.83 and a 200 day moving average of $304.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $235.51 and a 1 year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.49, for a total value of $518,350.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $749,919.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Burkart sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.99, for a total value of $497,796.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

