Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,657.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $24,880.00 and approximately $10,657.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042713 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.06219998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,673,664 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.