ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered ExlService from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.33.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 90,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $70.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 180,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.