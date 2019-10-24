Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.66 and the highest is $4.25. Expedia Group posted earnings of $3.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.76.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833 in the last ninety days. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,640,972,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,990,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,853,000 after purchasing an additional 68,843 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.14. 2,167,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,529. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

