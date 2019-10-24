Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total transaction of $23,707,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,232,038 shares of company stock worth $779,822,243. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $531.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.25. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

