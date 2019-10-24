Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 1,975 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.20. 1,020,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.