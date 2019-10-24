Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases Shares of 435 New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in New Relic by 905.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 44.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Relic news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $252,631.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,736.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $529,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,288. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson set a $95.00 target price on New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays started coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.12.

NEWR traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,757. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -192.31 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

