Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 175 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.69. The stock had a trading volume of 300,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.14.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

