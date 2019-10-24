Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 600 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,513. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

