Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ferro to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 277,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. Ferro has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $91,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,572.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $525,600. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 22.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

