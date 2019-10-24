Financial Advantage Inc. Invests $39,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 51.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,893,000 after acquiring an additional 120,885 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 12.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking by 19.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,087.41.

Shares of BKNG traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,029.02. 4,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,133. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,081.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,998.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,883.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $20.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

