Financial Advantage Inc. Invests $60,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.37. 459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,436. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.72.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

