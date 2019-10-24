Financial Advantage Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up 3.6% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 14,636,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 43,296.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,222,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,216 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.5% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,800,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,663 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 244.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 117,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,414. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

