First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 22.18%.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Get First Busey alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens downgraded First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other First Busey news, Director David J. Downey bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,172.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.