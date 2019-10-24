First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.