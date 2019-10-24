FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $672.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.71 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%. FirstService’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

FSV traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 178,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,348. FirstService has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

