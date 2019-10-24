FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.74

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and traded as low as $10.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 4,136 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FitLife Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 61.85%.

In related news, insider Judd Dayton acquired 40,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $394,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

