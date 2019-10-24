Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.44. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

