Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after buying an additional 1,039,638 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,170,000 after purchasing an additional 778,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,052,000 after purchasing an additional 480,782 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,420,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,021. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.96.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

