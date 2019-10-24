Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 15,806 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 175,622.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. 1,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

