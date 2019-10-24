Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,236,000 after buying an additional 640,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 516,915 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,595,000 after acquiring an additional 635,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,901 shares of company stock worth $12,271,403 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.96. The company had a trading volume of 539,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,087. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

