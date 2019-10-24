Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.75. The stock had a trading volume of 793,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,402. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

