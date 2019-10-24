Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 94,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,510. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $251.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

