FLO Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $17,516.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

