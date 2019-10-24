Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FND. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.08.

FND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.94. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 3,500,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $150,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 26,985 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $1,174,926.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,407.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,184,186 shares of company stock worth $182,538,651 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

