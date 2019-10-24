FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000.

ACWI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,564. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $75.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18.

