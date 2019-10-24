FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.6% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.01. 773,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,696,874. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

