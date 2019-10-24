FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $6.92 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 278,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWCO. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3,460.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.09. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%.

