FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 17,144 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

MBB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.14. 150,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,171. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $108.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

