Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the accessories brand company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fossil have underperformed the industry in the past year. This is attributable to dismal sales trend, triggered by softness in the company’s traditional watch category and several business and licensed brand exits. Markedly, in the second quarter of 2019, the company’s net sales tumbled 13% year over year. Apart from sluggishness in traditional watches, the leathers and jewelry categories have been weak, on account of soft demand. Nevertheless, expansion in the wearable’s category has been an upside. Notably, connected watch sales constituted 21% of Fossil’s total watch sales in the second quarter. Moreover, the company is focusing on product launches to bolster this unit. Additionally, it is on track with the New World Fossil initiative, directed toward reducing costs and boosting margins.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FOSL. TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 702,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,326. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $622.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Fossil Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren E. Hart bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,808 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,949 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 130.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,691 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,589 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

