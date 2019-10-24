Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 89,291 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,291 shares during the period. KBR makes up 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of KBR worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in KBR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in KBR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in KBR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in KBR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,699. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on KBR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $145,127.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

