Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive makes up approximately 0.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 118,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $87.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $824,130.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $4,257,447. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPI traded up $11.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

