Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million.

NYSE:FSB traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. 256,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Franklin Financial Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $60,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

