FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $54.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $54.73.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $23.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 99.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

