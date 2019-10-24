FSI Group LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FSI Group LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 9.0% of FSI Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

AXP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 414,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.